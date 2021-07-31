Visa (NYSE:V) PT Raised to $282.00 at Morgan Stanley

Visa (NYSE:V) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from $279.00 to $282.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the credit-card processor’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Visa from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Twenty-six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Visa presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $268.96.

Shares of V opened at $246.39 on Wednesday. Visa has a one year low of $179.23 and a one year high of $252.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $479.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $236.80.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.16. Visa had a net margin of 49.93% and a return on equity of 33.86%. The business had revenue of $6.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Visa will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.40%.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.11, for a total transaction of $2,115,990.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 2,091 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.71, for a total transaction of $520,052.61. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,972,399.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 90,138 shares of company stock worth $21,461,064. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of V. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Visa during the third quarter worth about $373,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter worth about $1,120,000. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Visa by 109.1% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,915,056 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $856,340,000 after acquiring an additional 2,042,770 shares in the last quarter. United Bank boosted its stake in Visa by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 9,279 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,030,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 76.2% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,414 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,839,000 after acquiring an additional 3,640 shares in the last quarter. 81.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

