Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vista Outdoor Inc. develops, manufacture and distribute optics, accessories and eyewear. The Company operates in two segments: Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. Its product consist of binoculars, laser rangefinders, riflescopes, trail cameras, archery accessories, blinds, decoys, game calls, gun care products, mounts, powder, reloading equipment, targets, target systems, safety and protective eyewear, fashion and sports eyewear. The company’s product portfolio include Bushnell(R), Primos(R), Bollè(R), Serengeti(R), Cèbè, RCBS(R), Hoppe’s(R), Uncle Mike’s(R), Gold Tip(R), Weaver(R) and Tasco(R). Vista Outdoor Inc. is headquartered in Utah. “

Get Vista Outdoor alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on VSTO. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of Vista Outdoor from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Vista Outdoor from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on shares of Vista Outdoor from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Vista Outdoor from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Vista Outdoor from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $46.82.

NYSE:VSTO opened at $40.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.83. Vista Outdoor has a 12 month low of $16.41 and a 12 month high of $47.62.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.85. Vista Outdoor had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 35.61%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vista Outdoor will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

In other Vista Outdoor news, insider Kelly L. Reisdorf sold 5,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.87, for a total transaction of $199,795.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,503 shares in the company, valued at $663,702.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Tig H. Krekel sold 6,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.75, for a total transaction of $296,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $391,693.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,305 shares of company stock valued at $885,785. Company insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 4.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,205,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,215,000 after purchasing an additional 367,144 shares during the period. Gates Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 2.1% during the first quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,686,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,372,000 after purchasing an additional 114,730 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 6.3% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,424,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,696,000 after purchasing an additional 83,954 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 9.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,104,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,417,000 after purchasing an additional 97,463 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 487.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 976,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,203,000 after purchasing an additional 810,231 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

About Vista Outdoor

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment offers ammunition products, including centerfire ammunition, rimfire ammunition, shotshell ammunition, and reloading components; and hunting and shooting accessories comprising high-performance hunting arrows, game calls, hunting blinds, game cameras, decoys, reloading equipment, clay targets, premium gun care products, holsters, duty gear, bags, packs, binoculars, riflescopes, and telescopes.

Featured Story: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vista Outdoor (VSTO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vista Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vista Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.