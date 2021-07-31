Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) Shares Gap Up on Strong Earnings

Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $39.04, but opened at $41.30. Vista Outdoor shares last traded at $40.26, with a volume of 4,101 shares trading hands.

The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.85. Vista Outdoor had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 35.61%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on VSTO. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vista Outdoor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.82.

In related news, Director Tig H. Krekel sold 6,784 shares of Vista Outdoor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.75, for a total value of $296,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,953 shares in the company, valued at $391,693.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Kelly L. Reisdorf sold 5,570 shares of Vista Outdoor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.87, for a total transaction of $199,795.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $663,702.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 21,305 shares of company stock valued at $885,785. Insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VSTO. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Vista Outdoor by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 34,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vista Outdoor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $297,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vista Outdoor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Vista Outdoor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vista Outdoor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,211,000. Institutional investors own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.83.

About Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO)

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment offers ammunition products, including centerfire ammunition, rimfire ammunition, shotshell ammunition, and reloading components; and hunting and shooting accessories comprising high-performance hunting arrows, game calls, hunting blinds, game cameras, decoys, reloading equipment, clay targets, premium gun care products, holsters, duty gear, bags, packs, binoculars, riflescopes, and telescopes.

