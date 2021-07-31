Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $761.94 Million

Analysts forecast that Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) will announce sales of $761.94 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Visteon’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $779.94 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $741.96 million. Visteon posted sales of $747.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Visteon will report full year sales of $2.97 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.96 billion to $2.98 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $3.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.45 billion to $3.53 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Visteon.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.35). Visteon had a negative net margin of 0.19% and a positive return on equity of 8.86%.

VC has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Visteon in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Visteon from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Visteon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Visteon from $132.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Visteon from $142.00 to $141.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.00.

In other news, SVP Robert R. Vallance sold 4,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.80, for a total transaction of $647,928.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,564,597.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Visteon by 3,338.9% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visteon in the first quarter worth approximately $181,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Visteon in the first quarter worth approximately $220,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visteon in the fourth quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Visteon by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 2,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period.

Shares of VC opened at $114.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of -543.10 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $118.08. Visteon has a twelve month low of $64.22 and a twelve month high of $147.55.

About Visteon

Visteon Corp. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of electronics products, automotive vehicles and supplies automotive parts. Its products include Instrument Clusters, Information Displays,Telematics Solutions, Head-Up Displays, Domain Controller and DriveCore Autonomous. The company was founded on January 5, 2000 and is headquartered in Van Buren Township, MI.

