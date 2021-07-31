Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) Announces Earnings Results

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.35), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Visteon had a net margin of 1.00% and a return on equity of 14.96%.

Shares of NASDAQ VC opened at $114.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 43.48 and a beta of 2.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $118.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.65. Visteon has a 52-week low of $64.22 and a 52-week high of $147.55.

In related news, SVP Robert R. Vallance sold 4,980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $647,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,871 shares in the company, valued at $1,543,230. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert R. Vallance sold 4,916 shares of Visteon stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.80, for a total transaction of $647,928.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,564,597.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

VC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Visteon from $132.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Visteon in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Visteon from $162.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Visteon from $142.00 to $141.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Visteon from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.00.

About Visteon

Visteon Corp. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of electronics products, automotive vehicles and supplies automotive parts. Its products include Instrument Clusters, Information Displays,Telematics Solutions, Head-Up Displays, Domain Controller and DriveCore Autonomous. The company was founded on January 5, 2000 and is headquartered in Van Buren Township, MI.

