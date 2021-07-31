Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) Announces Earnings Results

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.35), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Visteon had a net margin of 1.00% and a return on equity of 14.96%.
Shares of NASDAQ VC opened at $114.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 43.48 and a beta of 2.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $118.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.65. Visteon has a 52-week low of $64.22 and a 52-week high of $147.55.
In related news, SVP Robert R. Vallance sold 4,980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $647,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,871 shares in the company, valued at $1,543,230. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert R. Vallance sold 4,916 shares of Visteon stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.80, for a total transaction of $647,928.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,564,597.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
About Visteon
Visteon Corp. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of electronics products, automotive vehicles and supplies automotive parts. Its products include Instrument Clusters, Information Displays,Telematics Solutions, Head-Up Displays, Domain Controller and DriveCore Autonomous. The company was founded on January 5, 2000 and is headquartered in Van Buren Township, MI.
Featured Article: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?
Receive News & Ratings for Visteon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visteon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.