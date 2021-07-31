Vodafone Group (NASDAQ:VOD) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vodafone Group (NASDAQ:VOD) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

VOD has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley set a $16.67 price target on Vodafone Group in a research note on Saturday, July 10th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Vodafone Group from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Vodafone Group currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.34.

NASDAQ VOD opened at $16.33 on Wednesday. Vodafone Group has a 12 month low of $13.14 and a 12 month high of $20.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.47. The company has a market capitalization of $45.68 billion, a PE ratio of 17.37, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a $0.5491 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This is an increase from Vodafone Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.53. This represents a yield of 5.8%. Vodafone Group’s payout ratio is currently 113.83%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Vodafone Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vodafone Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vodafone Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vodafone Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new stake in Vodafone Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. 8.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vodafone Group Company Profile

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

