Vodafone Group (NASDAQ:VOD) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

Vodafone Group (NASDAQ:VOD)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.
A number of other research firms have also recently commented on VOD. Zacks Investment Research cut Vodafone Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Vodafone Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.34.
Vodafone Group stock opened at $16.33 on Thursday. Vodafone Group has a 52 week low of $13.14 and a 52 week high of $20.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $45.68 billion, a PE ratio of 17.37, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.47.
Vodafone Group Company Profile
Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.
