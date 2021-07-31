Vodafone Group (NASDAQ:VOD) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

Vodafone Group (NASDAQ:VOD)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on VOD. Zacks Investment Research cut Vodafone Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Vodafone Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.34.

Get Vodafone Group alerts:

Vodafone Group stock opened at $16.33 on Thursday. Vodafone Group has a 52 week low of $13.14 and a 52 week high of $20.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $45.68 billion, a PE ratio of 17.37, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.47.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RFG Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Vodafone Group by 3.8% in the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 15,351 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its position in Vodafone Group by 2.1% during the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 27,789 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vodafone Group by 2.5% during the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,859 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vodafone Group by 3.6% during the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,824 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in Vodafone Group by 2.1% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 31,413 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.77% of the company’s stock.

Vodafone Group Company Profile

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

See Also: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.