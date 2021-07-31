Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) Given a €270.00 Price Target by Nord/LB Analysts

Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) received a €270.00 ($317.65) target price from stock analysts at Nord/LB in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Nord/LB’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 31.39% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €290.00 ($341.18) price objective on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €237.00 ($278.82) target price on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus set a €305.00 ($358.82) target price on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, UBS Group set a €300.00 ($352.94) target price on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Volkswagen presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €259.88 ($305.74).

Shares of VOW3 opened at €205.50 ($241.76) on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is €218.61. Volkswagen has a 52 week low of €122.96 ($144.66) and a 52 week high of €252.20 ($296.71). The stock has a market capitalization of $42.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.94, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles and engines, and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

