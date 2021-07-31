Voloridge Investment Management LLC Acquires 47,502 Shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) by 97.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,502 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust were worth $2,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PEB. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 1,337.3% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 29.4% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 4,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd bought a new stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $230,000.

PEB stock opened at $22.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.10. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 12 month low of $9.87 and a 12 month high of $26.42.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative net margin of 106.05% and a negative return on equity of 12.97%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2.74%.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Profile

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investments and acquisition in hotel properties. Its hotels are located in the markets like: Atlanta, Georgia; Boston, Massachusetts; Chicago, Illinois; Key West, Florida; Miami, Los Angeles, Naples, Nashville, Tennessee; New York, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Portland, Oregon; San Diego, California; San Francisco, Seattle, Stevenson, and Washington, DC The company was founded by Jon E.

