Voloridge Investment Management LLC Acquires New Position in National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 46,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,285,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of National Beverage at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of National Beverage by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 101,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,941,000 after buying an additional 22,893 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC increased its stake in National Beverage by 265.7% in the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 5,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 3,927 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in National Beverage by 71.6% in the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 167,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,213,000 after purchasing an additional 70,075 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in National Beverage by 79.6% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the period. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC purchased a new position in National Beverage in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,048,000. 26.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut National Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th.

Shares of National Beverage stock opened at $45.38 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.86. The stock has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 25.25 and a beta of 1.11. National Beverage Corp. has a one year low of $29.70 and a one year high of $98.21.

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 30th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $261.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.60 million. National Beverage had a return on equity of 40.07% and a net margin of 16.24%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that National Beverage Corp. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

National Beverage Company Profile

National Beverage Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, market, and sale of flavored beverage products. Its brands include Big Shot, Clear Fruit, Crystal Bay, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, Faygo, LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, Mr.Pure, Nicola, Ohana, Ritz, Rip It, Rip It 2oz Shot, Ritz and Shasta.

