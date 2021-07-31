Voloridge Investment Management LLC Has $2.53 Million Stock Position in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) by 65.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 21,345 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $2,526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WLTW. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 36.0% in the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Gables Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 28.2% during the first quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 26.0% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Willis Towers Watson Public alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on WLTW. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $240.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $148.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $206.07 price target (down from $265.00) on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a report on Tuesday. reduced their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $274.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $231.56.

NASDAQ:WLTW opened at $206.08 on Friday. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 12 month low of $179.31 and a 12 month high of $271.87. The company has a market capitalization of $26.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.84 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $236.14.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.36. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 14.34%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.34 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 12.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st were given a $0.71 dividend. This is a positive change from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.27%.

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.