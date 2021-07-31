Voloridge Investment Management LLC Has $2.66 Million Position in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM) by 35.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,168 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 35,076 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Sanmina worth $2,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Impact Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sanmina during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,025,000. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of Sanmina by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 359,181 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $14,863,000 after acquiring an additional 115,788 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Sanmina during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,548,000. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sanmina during the 1st quarter valued at about $523,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sanmina during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.60% of the company’s stock.

SANM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Sanmina from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

NASDAQ:SANM opened at $38.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.67, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.12. Sanmina Co. has a 12 month low of $23.80 and a 12 month high of $43.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.49.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The electronics maker reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Sanmina had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 14.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Sanmina Co. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sanmina

Sanmina Corp. engages in the provision of integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics and after-market services. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Manufacturing Solutions (IMS) and Components, Products and Services (CPS). The IMS segment consists of printed circuit board assembly and test, final system assembly and test and direct-order-fulfillment.

