Voloridge Investment Management LLC Sells 70,081 Shares of Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) by 50.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 69,191 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,081 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Mr. Cooper Group worth $2,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 150.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 9,747 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the first quarter worth $351,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the first quarter worth $82,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 308,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,566,000 after purchasing an additional 35,235 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 32.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 63,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,205,000 after purchasing an additional 15,648 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COOP stock opened at $37.18 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.96. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.11 and a 12 month high of $38.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.32. Mr. Cooper Group had a return on equity of 34.60% and a net margin of 38.03%. As a group, analysts forecast that Mr. Cooper Group Inc. will post 7.37 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on COOP. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Mr. Cooper Group from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective (down from $44.00) on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective (down from $39.00) on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Mr. Cooper Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.75.

In related news, Director Robert H. Gidel sold 6,905 shares of Mr. Cooper Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.13, for a total value of $228,762.65. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,331.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Mr. Cooper Group

Mr. Cooper Group, Inc engages in the provision of residential loan services. It operated through the following segments: Servicing, Originations, Xome, and Corporate/Other. The Servicing segment consists of collecting loan payments, remitting principal and interest payments to investors, managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance, performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and otherwise administering mortgage loan servicing portfolio.

