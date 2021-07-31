Voloridge Investment Management LLC Takes $2.25 Million Position in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 33,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,248,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HQY. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in HealthEquity by 0.4% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 61,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,212,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in HealthEquity by 20.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in HealthEquity by 0.5% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 55,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,801,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in HealthEquity by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in HealthEquity by 0.7% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 43,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,945,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. 97.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:HQY opened at $73.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a PE ratio of 65.41, a P/E/G ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a current ratio of 4.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $79.14. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.82 and a 1-year high of $93.32.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. HealthEquity had a return on equity of 5.95% and a net margin of 0.60%. The business had revenue of $184.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.07 million. Equities analysts forecast that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other HealthEquity news, COO Edward Bloomberg sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 39,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,939,625. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Darcy G. Mott sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.25, for a total value of $463,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 81,052 shares in the company, valued at $6,261,267. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,935 shares of company stock worth $2,951,059 over the last quarter. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on HealthEquity from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on HealthEquity in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Stephens assumed coverage on HealthEquity in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 target price on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on HealthEquity from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.82.

About HealthEquity

HealthEquity, Inc provides range of solutions for managing health care accounts. The firm’s offers its solutions for employers, health plans, brokers, consultants and financial advisors. Its services include HAS, FSA, HRA, DCRA, 401(k), Commuter, COBRA and HIA. It also offers products like healthcare saving and spending platform, health savings accounts, investment advisory services, reimbursement arrangements, and healthcare incentives.

