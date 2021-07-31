Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.56.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Vonage from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Vonage in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vonage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th.
In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total value of $3,006,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,438,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,824,838.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 6.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Vonage stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.26. 1,053,857 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,147,183. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -109.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.93 and a beta of 0.72. Vonage has a 52-week low of $9.52 and a 52-week high of $15.72.
Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05. The firm had revenue of $332.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.14 million. Vonage had a negative net margin of 2.56% and a positive return on equity of 7.73%. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Vonage will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Vonage Company Profile
Vonage Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of communication services through cloud-connected devices. It operates through the Business and Consumer segments. The Business segment provides cloud-based Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) solutions, which comprises of integrated voice, text, video, data, collaboration, and mobile applications over its scalable Session Initiation Protocol based Voice over Internet Protocol network.
