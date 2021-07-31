Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.56.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Vonage from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Vonage in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vonage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th.

In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total value of $3,006,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,438,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,824,838.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 6.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Park West Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Vonage by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 9,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,380,000 after buying an additional 979,127 shares in the last quarter. Jana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vonage during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,597,000. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Vonage by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 5,538,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,459,000 after buying an additional 34,827 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Vonage by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 4,808,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,837,000 after buying an additional 300,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empyrean Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in Vonage by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners LP now owns 4,697,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,523,000 after buying an additional 473,353 shares in the last quarter. 91.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vonage stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.26. 1,053,857 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,147,183. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -109.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.93 and a beta of 0.72. Vonage has a 52-week low of $9.52 and a 52-week high of $15.72.

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05. The firm had revenue of $332.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.14 million. Vonage had a negative net margin of 2.56% and a positive return on equity of 7.73%. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Vonage will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vonage Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of communication services through cloud-connected devices. It operates through the Business and Consumer segments. The Business segment provides cloud-based Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) solutions, which comprises of integrated voice, text, video, data, collaboration, and mobile applications over its scalable Session Initiation Protocol based Voice over Internet Protocol network.

