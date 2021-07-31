Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund (NYSE:IAE) Short Interest Down 43.2% in July

Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund (NYSE:IAE) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,400 shares, a drop of 43.2% from the June 30th total of 27,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 53,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

NYSE:IAE traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.82. The stock had a trading volume of 30,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,188. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.37. Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund has a twelve month low of $7.43 and a twelve month high of $9.74.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 168,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 32,407 shares during the period. FCA Corp TX bought a new stake in Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $1,491,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund by 1,318.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 106,260 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 59,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 55,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 4,370 shares during the period.

Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund Company Profile

Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and NNIP Advisors B.V. It invests in the public equity markets of the Asia Pacific region. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

