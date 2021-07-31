Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund (NYSE:IAE) Short Interest Down 43.2% in July

Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund (NYSE:IAE) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,400 shares, a drop of 43.2% from the June 30th total of 27,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 53,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
NYSE:IAE traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.82. The stock had a trading volume of 30,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,188. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.37. Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund has a twelve month low of $7.43 and a twelve month high of $9.74.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st.
Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund Company Profile
Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and NNIP Advisors B.V. It invests in the public equity markets of the Asia Pacific region. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
