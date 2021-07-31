W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “W. P. Carey Inc. is a real estate investment trust engaged in providing long-term sale-leaseback and build-to-suit financing for companies. The firm primarily invests in commercial properties that are generally triple-net leased to single corporate tenants including office, warehouse, industrial, logistics, retail, hotel, R&D, and self-storage properties. W. P. Carey Inc., formerly known as W. P. Carey & Co. LLC, is based in New York. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on WPC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of W. P. Carey from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Evercore ISI raised shares of W. P. Carey from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $77.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Capital One Financial raised shares of W. P. Carey from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. W. P. Carey currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.60.

W. P. Carey stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $80.69. The stock had a trading volume of 988,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 719,907. The stock has a market cap of $14.50 billion, a PE ratio of 32.15 and a beta of 0.73. W. P. Carey has a 52 week low of $60.68 and a 52 week high of $82.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.37.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $319.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.03 million. W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 6.42% and a net margin of 36.39%. W. P. Carey’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. Research analysts predict that W. P. Carey will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in W. P. Carey by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 295,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,881,000 after acquiring an additional 33,597 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in W. P. Carey by 32.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 920,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,131,000 after buying an additional 225,327 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in W. P. Carey by 2.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 674,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,731,000 after buying an additional 18,600 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in W. P. Carey in the first quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its holdings in W. P. Carey by 41.7% in the first quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 24,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,748,000 after buying an additional 7,267 shares during the last quarter. 55.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

W. P. Carey Company Profile

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

