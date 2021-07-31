WashTec (ETR:WSU) PT Set at €62.20 by Warburg Research

WashTec (ETR:WSU) has been assigned a €62.20 ($73.18) price objective by investment analysts at Warburg Research in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price objective points to a potential upside of 7.99% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €62.50 ($73.53) target price on WashTec and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th.

Shares of WSU opened at €57.60 ($67.76) on Thursday. WashTec has a 12-month low of €32.00 ($37.65) and a 12-month high of €58.10 ($68.35). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.32, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $770.82 million and a P/E ratio of 48.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €52.80.

WashTec AG provides solutions for car wash in Europe, North America, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers various roll-over, self-service, and commercial vehicle wash equipment, as well as associated peripheral devices. It also provides wash tunnel systems; water reclaim systems; equipment maintenance; service projects and upgrades; spare parts; and digital solutions, as well as car wash chemicals under the Auwa brand.

