Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Waterstone Mortgage Corp. is committed to providing customers with exceptional customer service. By providing clients with sound, expert advice as to the many different loan programs and options available, we hope to take some of the mystery out of mortgage financing. For most people, a mortgage loan is the largest financial transaction they will ever make. Waterstone’s expert loan consultants are able to walk you through the mortgage process and put your mind at ease during the application and approval process. “

Get Waterstone Financial alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:WSBF opened at $19.73 on Friday. Waterstone Financial has a fifty-two week low of $14.62 and a fifty-two week high of $21.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $497.79 million, a PE ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The savings and loans company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.12. Waterstone Financial had a return on equity of 22.53% and a net margin of 28.39%. The company had revenue of $66.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.60 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Waterstone Financial will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. Waterstone Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.24%.

In other news, COO William F. Bruss sold 24,331 shares of Waterstone Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total value of $487,593.24. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 50,457 shares in the company, valued at $1,011,158.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO William F. Bruss sold 5,669 shares of Waterstone Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.08, for a total value of $113,833.52. Insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Waterstone Financial by 41.3% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 25,395 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 7,420 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Waterstone Financial by 33.9% during the second quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,750 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Waterstone Financial during the first quarter valued at about $443,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Waterstone Financial during the first quarter valued at about $511,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Waterstone Financial by 39.2% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 124,779 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,548,000 after acquiring an additional 35,164 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.70% of the company’s stock.

About Waterstone Financial

Waterstone Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for WaterStone Bank SSB that provides various financial services to customers in southeastern Wisconsin, the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The Community Banking segment offers consumer and business banking products and services, such as deposit and transactional solutions, including checking accounts, online banking and bill pay services, and money transfer services, as well as credit, debit, and pre-paid cards; investable funds solutions comprising savings, money market deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; lending solutions consisting of residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, real estate financing, business loans, and business lines of credit; and fixed and variable annuities, and insurance products, as well as trust and investment management accounts.

Read More: What is a Roth IRA?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Waterstone Financial (WSBF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Waterstone Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waterstone Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.