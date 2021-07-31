Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC Boosts Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 672 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises 1.1% of Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMZN. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,877,308,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,151,000. Polen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,997,340,000. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 34,666.4% in the first quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 639,007 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,033,000 after buying an additional 637,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Generation Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $934,954,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

AMZN stock traded down $272.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $3,327.59. 9,965,593 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,586,634. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3,459.65. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,871.00 and a 52-week high of $3,773.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.00, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.15.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 31.60% and a net margin of 6.64%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 57.25 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 109,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,459.88, for a total value of $380,396,506.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 52,941,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,170,005,302.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total value of $720,596.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,160,471.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 131,005 shares of company stock valued at $449,130,095 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,500.00 to $4,300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,600.00 to $4,100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,904.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,126.19.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Featured Article: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.