Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC Has $21.99 Million Stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,151 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises about 10.7% of Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $21,991,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IVV. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,386,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,420,679,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420,963 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $616,182,000. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 615.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,428,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,133,000 after buying an additional 1,228,478 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,819,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,519,450,000 after buying an additional 1,153,385 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 159.0% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,579,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,821,000 after buying an additional 969,363 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded down $2.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $440.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,730,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,425,105. The business has a 50 day moving average of $429.47. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $320.92 and a 12-month high of $443.72.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

