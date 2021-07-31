Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC Has $364,000 Holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,800 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,038 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,253 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 11,240 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 10,772 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. 77.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 42,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.35, for a total transaction of $1,757,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 82,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,425,309.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 20,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.23, for a total value of $899,184.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,020,228. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 81,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,402,577 in the last 90 days. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FCX shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. BNP Paribas lowered Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.30 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 4th. Barclays lowered Freeport-McMoRan from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 8th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.19.

Shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $38.10. 15,910,587 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,285,116. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.28. The company has a market capitalization of $55.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.95 and a beta of 2.14. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.44 and a 52 week high of $46.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.84.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.83 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 14.98%. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue was up 88.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.56%.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

