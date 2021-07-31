Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC Invests $237,000 in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 483 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MDY. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 341.4% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 929,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $442,717,000 after acquiring an additional 719,314 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 96.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 695,571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $331,125,000 after acquiring an additional 341,076 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 247.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 252,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $120,124,000 after acquiring an additional 179,710 shares in the last quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,549,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,605,000.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock traded down $0.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $492.40. 659,366 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 964,230. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a one year low of $321.77 and a one year high of $507.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $490.85.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

