Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC Lowers Stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,408 shares of the company’s stock after selling 845 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 50.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 8,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 2,934 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 312,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,912,000 after purchasing an additional 21,452 shares during the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Salvus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Altria Group alerts:

In related news, Director Ellen R. Strahlman bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $49.59 per share, with a total value of $99,180.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MO shares. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a report on Friday, April 16th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a report on Monday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Altria Group in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Altria Group in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.75.

Shares of MO traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $48.04. 7,104,809 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,265,134. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.05. The stock has a market cap of $88.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.83 and a 12 month high of $52.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.05. Altria Group had a net margin of 17.22% and a return on equity of 268.09%. Equities analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.16%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 78.90%.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

Read More: CAC 40 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.