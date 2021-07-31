Wedbush Boosts Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) Price Target to $53.00

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) had its target price raised by Wedbush from $45.00 to $53.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Tempur Sealy International’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.86 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.98 EPS.

TPX has been the subject of several other reports. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group boosted their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $42.19.

NYSE TPX traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $43.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,468,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,711,487. Tempur Sealy International has a 12 month low of $19.88 and a 12 month high of $43.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.09. The company has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.19. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 142.29% and a net margin of 12.21%. On average, equities analysts predict that Tempur Sealy International will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. This is a boost from Tempur Sealy International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. Tempur Sealy International’s payout ratio is currently 14.66%.

In other news, Director Robert B. Trussell, Jr. sold 10,804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $410,552.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 43,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,651,442. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bhaskar Rao sold 141,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.41, for a total value of $5,419,420.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 283,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,904,061.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Tempur Sealy International by 53.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 94,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,464,000 after purchasing an additional 33,016 shares in the last quarter. Kehrs Ridge Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Tempur Sealy International during the first quarter worth $8,409,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 303.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,379,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037,793 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 300.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,872,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,559,000 after acquiring an additional 2,905,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 1.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 424,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,512,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

About Tempur Sealy International

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Comfort Revolution, and Stearns & Foster brands.

