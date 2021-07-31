Wells Fargo & Company Boosts The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Price Target to $325.00

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) had its target price hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $317.00 to $325.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

SHW has been the subject of a number of other research reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Argus increased their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $263.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a hold rating and issued a $800.00 price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a report on Sunday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $307.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Sherwin-Williams has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $325.86.

SHW stock opened at $291.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $76.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.56, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.07. The Sherwin-Williams has a 12-month low of $213.42 and a 12-month high of $293.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $278.79.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by ($0.03). The Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 72.71%. The company had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $7.10 EPS. The Sherwin-Williams’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams will post 9.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.86%.

In other news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,744 shares of The Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.51, for a total value of $483,977.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn sold 22,749 shares of The Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.46, for a total value of $6,516,678.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,773,219.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 217.2% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 92 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC increased its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% in the second quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 105 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in The Sherwin-Williams in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in The Sherwin-Williams in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 27.44% of the company’s stock.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

