Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (TSE:WDO) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.16 Per Share, Pi Financial Forecasts

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (TSE:WDO) – Research analysts at Pi Financial issued their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Wesdome Gold Mines in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 27th. Pi Financial analyst P. Ker expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.16 for the quarter. Pi Financial currently has a “Buy” rating and a $14.50 target price on the stock.

Get Wesdome Gold Mines alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on WDO. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Laurentian dropped their target price on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$15.75 to C$14.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Eight Capital lowered their price objective on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$18.00 to C$16.50 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$14.56.

Shares of TSE:WDO opened at C$12.62 on Thursday. Wesdome Gold Mines has a twelve month low of C$7.78 and a twelve month high of C$15.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$12.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42. The firm has a market cap of C$1.76 billion and a P/E ratio of 38.24.

Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$45.97 million for the quarter.

In other Wesdome Gold Mines news, Director Duncan Kenneth Middlemiss sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.19, for a total value of C$487,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 148,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,809,678.64. Also, Senior Officer Michael Julien Michaud sold 81,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.42, for a total value of C$1,008,317.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 53,680 shares in the company, valued at C$666,705.60.

About Wesdome Gold Mines

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold in Canada. It principally produces gold in the form of dorÃ© bars; and silver as a by-product. The company's principal assets include the Eagle River Mine, which consists of 3 contiguous mining leases and 442 contiguous active mining claims covering an area of 7,958 hectares; the Mishi Mine that consists of 19 patented mining claims, 5 mining leases, and 5 staked claims covering an area of 3,055 hectares; and the Eagle River Mill located near Wawa, Ontario, as well as the Kiena Mining and Milling Complex and exploration properties located in Val D'Or, Quebec.

Read More: Cost of Capital Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Wesdome Gold Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wesdome Gold Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.