West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) Reaches New 1-Year High Following Strong Earnings

Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $399.07 and last traded at $398.61, with a volume of 2311 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $384.01.

The medical instruments supplier reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.72. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 25.08%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 20th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is 14.29%.

WST has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp upped their price target on West Pharmaceutical Services from $350.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st.

In other news, insider Silji Abraham sold 2,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $727,285.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,035,795. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 3.4% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 10,401 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,735,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Bruderman Asset Management LLC raised its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 6.0% in the second quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 1,811 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC grew its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 10.8% during the second quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 872 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services in the 2nd quarter worth about $374,000. Finally, Bright Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,796,000. Institutional investors own 91.92% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $359.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.40 billion, a PE ratio of 73.79, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.99.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile (NYSE:WST)

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs and produces containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers stoppers and seals for injectable packaging systems; syringe and cartridge components, including custom solutions for the needs of injectable drug applications, as well as administration systems that enhance the safe delivery of drugs through advanced reconstitution, mixing, and transfer technologies; and films, coatings, washing, and vision inspection and sterilization processes and services to enhance the quality of packaging components.

