Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Westamerica Bancorp. is a bank holding company. The company provides a full range of banking services to individual and corporate customers in Northern and Central California through its subsidiary banks, Westamerica Bank and Bank of Lake County. It also owns Westamerica Commercial Credit, Inc., a company engaged in financing accounts receivable and inventory lines of credit and term business loans and Community Banker Services Corporation, a company engaged in providing the company and its subsidiaries data processing services and other support functions. “

Separately, Maxim Group reissued a buy rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Westamerica Bancorporation in a research report on Friday, July 16th.

WABC opened at $55.55 on Tuesday. Westamerica Bancorporation has a 12-month low of $51.31 and a 12-month high of $66.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $58.89. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.25 and a beta of 0.69.

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.08. Westamerica Bancorporation had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 39.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Westamerica Bancorporation will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. Westamerica Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.95%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WABC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation during the 1st quarter worth $136,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 37,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,085,000 after purchasing an additional 10,070 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation during the 4th quarter worth $355,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,436,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $190,002,000 after purchasing an additional 215,174 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.97% of the company’s stock.

Westamerica Bancorporation Company Profile

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company for the Westamerica Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. The company accepts various deposit products, including retail savings and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

