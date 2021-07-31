Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Westlake Chemical Partners LP is a manufacturer and supplier of petrochemicals, vinyls, polymers and building products. It focuses on offering ethylene co-products, including propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen. Its offerings are used for a wide variety of consumer and industrial products, including food packaging, automotive products, coatings, pipes and residential construction materials. Westlake Chemical Partners LP is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

WLKP has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Westlake Chemical Partners from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Westlake Chemical Partners from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Westlake Chemical Partners presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.60.

WLKP opened at $26.72 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.47, a current ratio of 6.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $940.52 million, a PE ratio of 14.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.93. Westlake Chemical Partners has a 52-week low of $17.82 and a 52-week high of $27.57.

Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $268.21 million for the quarter. Westlake Chemical Partners had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 6.87%. Research analysts forecast that Westlake Chemical Partners will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.471 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. Westlake Chemical Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.53%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners in the first quarter valued at $2,293,000. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners in the first quarter valued at $1,679,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $912,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 10.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 314,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,547,000 after purchasing an additional 30,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shapiro Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners in the first quarter valued at $418,000. 33.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Westlake Chemical Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates ethylene production facilities and related assets in the United States. The company's ethylene production facilities primarily convert ethane into ethylene. It also sells ethylene co-products, including propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen directly to third parties on a spot or contract basis.

