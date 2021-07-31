Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (NYSE:WHG) Short Interest Update

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (NYSE:WHG) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 117,500 shares, a growth of 113.2% from the June 30th total of 55,100 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 59,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WHG. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Westwood Holdings Group in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 76.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,656 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 111.3% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 4,366 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 158.9% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,432 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 3,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,796 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. 61.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WHG opened at $25.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $211.17 million, a PE ratio of 27.30 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.91. Westwood Holdings Group has a 12-month low of $9.42 and a 12-month high of $25.78.

Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $18.32 million during the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group had a positive return on equity of 5.39% and a negative net margin of 3.51%.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.69%.

Separately, TheStreet raised Westwood Holdings Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th.

About Westwood Holdings Group

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manages investment assets and provides services for its clients. The company operates in two segments, Advisory and Trust. The Advisory segment provides investment advisory services to corporate retirement plans, public retirement plans, endowments, foundations, individuals, and the Westwood Funds; and investment sub-advisory services to mutual funds, pooled investment vehicles, and its Trust segment.

