WEX (NYSE:WEX) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

WEX (NYSE:WEX) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.150-$2.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.270. The company issued revenue guidance of $465 million-$480 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $473.91 million.WEX also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $8.300-$8.700 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird restated a buy rating and issued a $236.00 price objective on shares of WEX in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded WEX from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $217.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on WEX in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a hold rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Cowen lowered their price target on WEX from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on WEX from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. WEX has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $221.00.

WEX stock traded down $4.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $189.73. 371,765 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 257,596. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $197.36. WEX has a 1-year low of $122.64 and a 1-year high of $234.64. The company has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.93, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.95.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.56. WEX had a positive return on equity of 13.31% and a negative net margin of 20.38%. Research analysts anticipate that WEX will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current year.

About WEX

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; premium fleet services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

