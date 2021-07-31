Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Receives $38.11 Average Target Price from Analysts

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.11.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Monday, May 10th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd.

WY stock opened at $33.73 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.11. Weyerhaeuser has a 52-week low of $26.51 and a 52-week high of $41.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.95 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.01). Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. Weyerhaeuser’s revenue for the quarter was up 92.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.71%.

In other Weyerhaeuser news, CFO Nancy S. Loewe acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.56 per share, with a total value of $385,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,219,537.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Adrian M. Blocker sold 129,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.97, for a total transaction of $5,192,622.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 230,479 shares of company stock valued at $9,238,449. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,485,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,116,000 after buying an additional 124,637 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 2,166 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory bought a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the 2nd quarter worth $240,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the 2nd quarter worth $252,000. Finally, Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 2,841 shares during the period. 81.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

