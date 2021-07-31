Whitbread (LON:WTB) Sets New 1-Year Low at $36.28

Shares of Whitbread plc (LON:WTB) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 36.28 ($0.47) and last traded at GBX 3,092 ($40.40), with a volume of 406462 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,071 ($40.12).

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Whitbread from GBX 4,010 ($52.39) to GBX 3,800 ($49.65) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 24th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Whitbread in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,600 ($47.03) price objective on shares of Whitbread in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 3,400 ($44.42) price objective on shares of Whitbread in a report on Friday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 3,660 ($47.82).

Get Whitbread alerts:

The firm has a market cap of £6.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 3,149.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.32.

In related news, insider Nicholas Cadbury sold 4,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,245 ($42.40), for a total value of £131,292.70 ($171,534.75). Also, insider Horst Baier acquired 315 shares of Whitbread stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 3,143 ($41.06) per share, with a total value of £9,900.45 ($12,935.00).

Whitbread Company Profile (LON:WTB)

Whitbread plc operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates approximately 857 hotels with 78,718 rooms in the United Kingdom; and 4,880 rooms in Germany under the Premier Inn, ZIP by Premier Inn, and hub by Premier Inn brands; and 768 restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater, Whitbread Inns, Cookhouse & Pub, Bar+Block Steakhouse, Thyme, and Table Table brands.

Further Reading: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for Whitbread Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitbread and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.