Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) Price Target Raised to C$10.00 at National Bank Financial

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) had its price target increased by National Bank Financial to C$10.00 in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. National Bankshares increased their target price on Whitecap Resources from C$9.50 to C$10.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. CIBC reissued an outperform rating and issued a C$9.00 target price on shares of Whitecap Resources in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank increased their target price on Whitecap Resources from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Tudor Pickering increased their target price on Whitecap Resources to C$7.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Whitecap Resources from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Whitecap Resources has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$7.88.

TSE WCP opened at C$5.71 on Friday. Whitecap Resources has a 12 month low of C$2.18 and a 12 month high of C$6.82. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.61 billion and a PE ratio of 8.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$6.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.34, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$471.65 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Whitecap Resources will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.0163 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This is a boost from Whitecap Resources’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. Whitecap Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.15%.

In other Whitecap Resources news, Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$6.00 per share, with a total value of C$60,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,453,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$14,721,816. Also, Director Gregory Scott Fletcher bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$5.39 per share, with a total value of C$26,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 126,083 shares in the company, valued at C$679,587.37. Insiders have acquired a total of 26,500 shares of company stock valued at $158,675 in the last 90 days.

About Whitecap Resources

Whitecap Resources Inc, oil and gas company, acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, Northwest Alberta and British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of February 24, 2021, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 507,287 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

