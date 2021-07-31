Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL) Shares Bought by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL) by 16.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,831 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,003 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Whiting Petroleum were worth $490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WLL. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Whiting Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Whiting Petroleum in the first quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Whiting Petroleum during the first quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Whiting Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist lifted their price target on Whiting Petroleum from $55.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities raised their target price on Whiting Petroleum from $55.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $48.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Whiting Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.89.

Shares of NYSE:WLL opened at $46.90 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.37. Whiting Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $13.44 and a 52 week high of $57.59.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $1.34. The business had revenue of $307.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.30 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Whiting Petroleum Co. will post 9.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Whiting Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. The company sells its oil and gas production to end users, marketers, and other purchasers.

