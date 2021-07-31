WidePoint Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) Short Interest Update

WidePoint Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 152,500 shares, a decrease of 37.9% from the June 30th total of 245,600 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 70,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Shares of WYY traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.22. 32,696 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,338. WidePoint has a 1-year low of $4.60 and a 1-year high of $15.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.78.

Get WidePoint alerts:

WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. WidePoint had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 6.46%. The firm had revenue of $20.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.45 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that WidePoint will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WYY. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of WidePoint by 429.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,549 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 2,068 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of WidePoint by 772.2% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,707 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 3,282 shares in the last quarter. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN grew its holdings in shares of WidePoint by 43.0% during the first quarter. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN now owns 16,450 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 4,949 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of WidePoint during the fourth quarter worth about $161,000. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in WidePoint in the first quarter valued at approximately $170,000. 15.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WidePoint Company Profile

WidePoint Corporation provides trusted mobility management (TM2) solutions to the corporations, governments, and not-for-profit organizations in North America and Europe. It offers TM2 solutions through a federal government certified proprietary portal to manage, analyze, and protect communications assets, as well as deploy identity management solutions that provide secured virtual and physical access to restricted environments.

Recommended Story: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Receive News & Ratings for WidePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WidePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.