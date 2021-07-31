William Blair Brokers Decrease Earnings Estimates for Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) – Investment analysts at William Blair dropped their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Teladoc Health in a report issued on Tuesday, July 27th. William Blair analyst R. Daniels now expects that the health services provider will earn ($0.68) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.31). William Blair also issued estimates for Teladoc Health’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.65) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($3.47) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.75) EPS.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.27). Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 0.60% and a negative net margin of 47.93%. The business had revenue of $503.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $499.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.34) EPS. Teladoc Health’s revenue was up 108.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on TDOC. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 price objective for the company. Truist decreased their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $275.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $250.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $235.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $240.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.31.

Teladoc Health stock opened at $148.45 on Friday. Teladoc Health has a 52-week low of $129.74 and a 52-week high of $308.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.83 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in Teladoc Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $23,996,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Teladoc Health by 234.9% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in Teladoc Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Teladoc Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Teladoc Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. 77.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total value of $320,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mala Murthy sold 3,851 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.48, for a total transaction of $637,263.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,509,499.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,368 shares of company stock worth $5,323,435. Insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, chronic condition management, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

