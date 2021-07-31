William Blair Comments on Crane Co.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:CR)

Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) – Stock analysts at William Blair decreased their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Crane in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 27th. William Blair analyst N. Heymann now forecasts that the conglomerate will earn $1.35 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.45. William Blair also issued estimates for Crane’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.37 EPS.

Separately, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $96.15 price objective (down from $110.00) on shares of Crane in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.29.

Crane stock opened at $97.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a PE ratio of 25.19 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $92.65. Crane has a 12-month low of $48.19 and a 12-month high of $99.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.44. Crane had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 16.81%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CR. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in Crane during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Crane in the fourth quarter valued at about $123,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Crane by 941.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,406 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crane in the first quarter valued at about $158,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Crane by 85.6% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,925 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. 68.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.75, for a total transaction of $498,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $498,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Donald G. Cook sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.87, for a total transaction of $47,435.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,837 shares in the company, valued at $364,016.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,500 shares of company stock worth $1,526,685. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. Crane’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.79%.

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment offers on/off valves and related products for the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; fluid control instrumentation and sampling solutions; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

