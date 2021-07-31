William Blair Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM)

HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) – Stock analysts at William Blair boosted their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for HealthStream in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 26th. William Blair analyst R. Daniels now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.03). William Blair also issued estimates for HealthStream’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.14 EPS.

Get HealthStream alerts:

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.12. HealthStream had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 2.76%.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HealthStream from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of HealthStream from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of HealthStream from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “market perform” rating on shares of HealthStream in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. HealthStream has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

HSTM opened at $29.21 on Thursday. HealthStream has a fifty-two week low of $17.95 and a fifty-two week high of $31.11. The firm has a market cap of $921.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.72 and a beta of 0.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.43.

In other news, CEO Robert A. Frist, Jr. acquired 9,000 shares of HealthStream stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.82 per share, with a total value of $223,380.00. Corporate insiders own 20.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of HealthStream by 68.0% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 89,567 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,956,000 after acquiring an additional 36,265 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of HealthStream by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 468,748 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,238,000 after acquiring an additional 5,320 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of HealthStream during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,082,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of HealthStream by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 31,908 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $697,000 after acquiring an additional 5,382 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of HealthStream during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $224,000. 73.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HealthStream Company Profile

HealthStream, Inc provides workforce and provider solutions for healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates through two segments, Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The company offers workforce solutions, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) based services and subscription-based solutions to meet the range of its clinical development, talent management, training, certification, scheduling, competency assessment, performance appraisal, and other needs, as well as implementation and account management services.

Featured Story: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for HealthStream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthStream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.