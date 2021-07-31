William Blair Weighs in on Cognyte Software Ltd.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:CGNT)

Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT) – Stock analysts at William Blair issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Cognyte Software in a research note issued on Monday, July 26th. William Blair analyst L. Dipalma forecasts that the medical device company will post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating and a $24.33 price objective on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Cognyte Software’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.43 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on CGNT. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Cognyte Software in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cognyte Software from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cognyte Software has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.06.

CGNT opened at $25.97 on Thursday. Cognyte Software has a 1 year low of $22.22 and a 1 year high of $38.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.35.

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 21st. The medical device company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $114.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.87 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Cognyte Software Company Profile

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides security analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. The company's open software fuses, analyzes, and visualizes disparate data sets for security organizations. It offers investigative analytics, operational intelligence analytics, and threat intelligence analytics solutions.

