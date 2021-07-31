Wingstop Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $1.49 Per Share (NASDAQ:WING)

Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) – Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Wingstop in a report released on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Barish now anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $1.49 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.34. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Wingstop’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.83 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.10 EPS.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.05. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 15.26% and a net margin of 10.74%.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on WING. Zacks Investment Research cut Wingstop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays raised their price objective on Wingstop from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Stephens raised their price objective on Wingstop from $172.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on Wingstop from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.59.

Wingstop stock opened at $171.31 on Friday. Wingstop has a one year low of $112.47 and a one year high of $177.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of 178.45, a PEG ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.24.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pier Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 94,829 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $12,059,000 after buying an additional 21,729 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Wingstop during the 1st quarter worth about $1,912,000. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Wingstop by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,755,989 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $223,309,000 after purchasing an additional 14,362 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wingstop by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,788,781 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $481,818,000 after purchasing an additional 339,858 shares during the period. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Wingstop during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,070,000.

In other news, CFO Michael Skipworth sold 4,500 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.49, for a total value of $717,705.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.60, for a total value of $454,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 45,804 shares of company stock worth $7,209,790. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This is a positive change from Wingstop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.38%.

Wingstop Company Profile

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.

