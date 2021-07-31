Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $187.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Wingstop Inc. franchises and operates restaurants. The Company’s operating segment consists of Franchise segment and Company segment. It offers cooked-to-order, hand-sauced and tossed chicken wings. Wingstop Inc. is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. “

Several other research firms also recently commented on WING. Stephens started coverage on Wingstop in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an overweight rating and a $172.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Wingstop from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Wingstop from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Wingstop from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Wingstop from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Wingstop currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $172.59.

WING stock opened at $171.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 178.45, a PEG ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 1.31. Wingstop has a one year low of $112.47 and a one year high of $177.82. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $153.24.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. Wingstop had a net margin of 10.74% and a negative return on equity of 15.26%. Analysts expect that Wingstop will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This is a boost from Wingstop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.38%.

In other news, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.60, for a total value of $454,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Michael Skipworth sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.49, for a total value of $717,705.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,804 shares of company stock worth $7,209,790 over the last 90 days. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WING. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in Wingstop by 760.0% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 172 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Wingstop by 127.6% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 239 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Wingstop by 291.8% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 333 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Wingstop by 694.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 437 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wingstop during the 1st quarter valued at $57,000.

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.

