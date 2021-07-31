Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) Shares Acquired by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its holdings in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) by 9.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,100 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Wix.com were worth $5,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new stake in Wix.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Wix.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Wix.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Wix.com by 306.5% in the first quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 126 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wix.com in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 85.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Wix.com alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Wix.com in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $339.00 price objective on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Wix.com in a report on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $370.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Wix.com from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on Wix.com from $420.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Wix.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $323.18.

Wix.com stock opened at $298.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $284.17. The stock has a market cap of $16.73 billion, a PE ratio of -55.51 and a beta of 1.40. Wix.com Ltd. has a 12-month low of $213.12 and a 12-month high of $362.07.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The information services provider reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.54) by $1.00. Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 87.95% and a negative net margin of 27.78%. The company had revenue of $304.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. Wix.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Wix.com Ltd. will post -4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Wix.com Company Profile

Wix.com Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables anyone to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; and Corvid by Wix to create websites and web applications.

Recommended Story: Understanding Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Wix.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wix.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.