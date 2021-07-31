Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.200-$2.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.120. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.34 billion-$2.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.29 billion.

Several analysts recently commented on WWW shares. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on Wolverine World Wide from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Argus raised their target price on Wolverine World Wide from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Wolverine World Wide from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Wolverine World Wide from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Wolverine World Wide presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $38.78.

Wolverine World Wide stock traded down $0.68 during trading on Friday, reaching $33.54. 631,632 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 387,333. Wolverine World Wide has a 52-week low of $22.57 and a 52-week high of $44.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.99 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.19.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.20. Wolverine World Wide had a positive return on equity of 20.83% and a negative net margin of 3.06%. Equities research analysts predict that Wolverine World Wide will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.01%.

In other news, VP Kyle Hanson sold 2,544 shares of Wolverine World Wide stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $92,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $363,225. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael Jeppesen sold 12,363 shares of Wolverine World Wide stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.96, for a total value of $481,662.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $782,667.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 23,377 shares of company stock valued at $900,318. 4.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wolverine World Wide, Inc engages in the design, manufacture and sale of branded casual, active lifestyle, work, outdoor sport, athletic, children’s and uniform footwear and apparel. It operates through the following segments: Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group. The Wolverine Michigan Group consists of Merrell footwear and apparel, Cat footwear, Wolverine footwear and apparel, Chaco footwear, Hush Puppies footwear and apparel, Bates uniform footwear, Harley-Davidson footwear and Hytest safety footwear.

