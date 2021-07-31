Woodside Petroleum (OTCMKTS:WOPEY) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Woodside Petroleum Ltd (OTCMKTS:WOPEY) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $16.30. Woodside Petroleum shares last traded at $16.10, with a volume of 54,780 shares.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.03.

Woodside Petroleum Company Profile (OTCMKTS:WOPEY)

Woodside Petroleum Ltd engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, production, marketing, and sale of hydrocarbons in Oceania, Asia, Canada, Africa, and internationally. The company produces liquefied natural gas, pipeline natural gas, condensate, liquefied petroleum gas, and crude oil. It holds interests in the Greater Browse, Greater Sunrise, Greater Pluto, Greater Exmouth, North West Shelf, Wheatstone, Canada, Senegal, Greater Scarborough, and Myanmar projects.

Read More: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Woodside Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woodside Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.