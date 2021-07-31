Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) Declares $0.16 Quarterly Dividend

Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 29th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.162 per share by the technology company on Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th.

Woodward has raised its dividend by 4.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get Woodward alerts:

Shares of Woodward stock traded down $1.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $121.56. 238,001 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 201,309. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a PE ratio of 38.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 4.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.05. Woodward has a 12 month low of $73.23 and a 12 month high of $130.75.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.24. Woodward had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The firm had revenue of $581.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $573.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Woodward will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 8,233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.48, for a total value of $1,000,144.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 26,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,200,755.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher Fawzy sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.01, for a total transaction of $378,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $819,821.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,005 shares of company stock worth $3,524,983. Corporate insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WWD. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Woodward from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Woodward from $108.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Woodward from $108.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Woodward in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.83.

About Woodward

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, and motors and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

Recommended Story: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Woodward Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woodward and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.