Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) Given New $8.50 Price Target at Cowen

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at Cowen from $13.00 to $8.50 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Cowen’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 26.34% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on WKHS. Colliers Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Workhorse Group in a report on Thursday, July 1st. TheStreet downgraded Workhorse Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Roth Capital decreased their price target on Workhorse Group from $15.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. B. Riley started coverage on Workhorse Group in a report on Friday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Workhorse Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Workhorse Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.86.

NASDAQ WKHS opened at $11.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.06 and a beta of 2.71. Workhorse Group has a twelve month low of $7.07 and a twelve month high of $42.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.98. The company has a quick ratio of 24.88, a current ratio of 26.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.85). The company had revenue of $0.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 million. Workhorse Group had a negative net margin of 3,032.13% and a negative return on equity of 127.42%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Workhorse Group will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Raymond Joseph Chess sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $40,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 117,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $936,064. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Workhorse Group by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,451,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,615,000 after acquiring an additional 354,845 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Workhorse Group by 116.4% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,999,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,072,000 after acquiring an additional 2,151,192 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG bought a new position in Workhorse Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,667,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Workhorse Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,671,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Workhorse Group by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,712,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,577,000 after buying an additional 136,579 shares in the last quarter. 45.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Workhorse Group Company Profile

Workhorse Group Inc, a technology company, designs, manufactures, builds, and sells battery-electric vehicles and aircraft in the United States. The company also develops cloud-based and real-time telematics performance monitoring systems that enable fleet operators to optimize energy and route efficiency.

