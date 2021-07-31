World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.18 EPS

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.18, Fidelity Earnings reports. World Wrestling Entertainment had a return on equity of 40.49% and a net margin of 15.78%.

WWE stock opened at $49.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $56.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.06 and a beta of 1.50. World Wrestling Entertainment has a 1 year low of $35.44 and a 1 year high of $70.72.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. World Wrestling Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

WWE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cfra cut World Wrestling Entertainment to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised World Wrestling Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on World Wrestling Entertainment from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on World Wrestling Entertainment from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. World Wrestling Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.42.

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form media content across various platforms, including WWE Network, pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

