World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.18 EPS

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.18, Fidelity Earnings reports. World Wrestling Entertainment had a return on equity of 40.49% and a net margin of 15.78%.
WWE stock opened at $49.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $56.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.06 and a beta of 1.50. World Wrestling Entertainment has a 1 year low of $35.44 and a 1 year high of $70.72.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. World Wrestling Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.
About World Wrestling Entertainment
World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form media content across various platforms, including WWE Network, pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.
