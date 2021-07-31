Worldline (OTCMKTS:WRDLY) Earns “Buy” Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Posted by on Jul 31st, 2021

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Worldline (OTCMKTS:WRDLY) in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on WRDLY. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Worldline from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. AlphaValue cut shares of Worldline to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Societe Generale reissued a buy rating on shares of Worldline in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating on shares of Worldline in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy.

Shares of Worldline stock opened at $47.38 on Wednesday. Worldline has a twelve month low of $36.27 and a twelve month high of $50.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.02.

Worldline Company Profile

Worldline SA provides electronic payment and transactional services to financial institutions, merchants, corporations, and government agencies in Europe, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Merchant Services; Terminals, Solutions & Services (TSS); Financial Services; and Mobility & e-Transactional Services segments.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Worldline (OTCMKTS:WRDLY)

Receive News & Ratings for Worldline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Worldline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.