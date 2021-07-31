Worldline (OTCMKTS:WRDLY) Earns “Buy” Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Worldline (OTCMKTS:WRDLY) in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on WRDLY. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Worldline from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. AlphaValue cut shares of Worldline to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Societe Generale reissued a buy rating on shares of Worldline in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating on shares of Worldline in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy.

Shares of Worldline stock opened at $47.38 on Wednesday. Worldline has a twelve month low of $36.27 and a twelve month high of $50.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.02.

Worldline SA provides electronic payment and transactional services to financial institutions, merchants, corporations, and government agencies in Europe, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Merchant Services; Terminals, Solutions & Services (TSS); Financial Services; and Mobility & e-Transactional Services segments.

